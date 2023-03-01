Axis Bank-Citibank deal FAQ: What happens to your accounts and services now

Axis Bank, on March 1, put out a video advertisement to welcome the 30 lakh plus customers of Citibank. “Finding the familiar in the new, is a wonderful thing. Welcome to a dil se open world that feels less new, more you,” Axis Bank tweeted. Read this to understand what this means for customers

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday completed the acquisition of Citigroup's India consumer business from Citibank N.A. and NBFC consumer business from Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd. With this, Axis Bank gets 30 lakh unique customers of Citibank India , seven offices, 21 branches, and 499 ATMs across 18 Indian cities. Given that, customers of Citibank may have queries related to the transition process. Here's an FAQ on the same:

Will bank account details remain the same after this transfer to Axis Bank?

Yes. Customers can continue using their Citi account for now without any changes in the account number, IFSC/MICR codes, debit card, cheque book, fees and charges.

Will customers be able to use Citibank's exiting products?

Customers can continue to use all existing Citi products and/or services, branches, ATMs, internet banking and Citi Mobile® App as usual.

What happens to credit products now?

There will be no change in credit products structure. The fees, charges, billing cycle, payment due date and bill payment methods for credit cards will be the same.

All standing Instructions with regards to loan payments, bill payments, or any other account transfer will also continue to be same.

What will happen to Citibank's credit card reward points?

Rewards points across both credit and debit cards would continue to accrue and remain available for use.

What will happen to Citibank's insurance policies?

For insurance policies availed via Citi, the policy number, product features and benefits, renewal dates will continue with no change. Citibank has surrendered its IRDAI licence and hence all requests related to insurance policies will be attended by Axis Bank.

What will happen to home loan account with Citi?

If the home loan is fully or partially disbursed and customers have consented to transfer it to Axis Bank, the same will be assigned to Axis Bank.

There will, however, be no changes in the terms and conditions of existing credit facilities.

Will customers be able to access Axis Bank's ATM now?

Customers will be able to access any Axis Bank ATM. However, any charges currently applicable over and above free transactions at Citibank ATMs will be charged on transactions at Axis Bank ATMs too.

Will Axis Bank continue with Citigold ‘Global Banking Privileges’ for credit card customers?

No. The Citigold 'Global Banking Privileges' will cease now.