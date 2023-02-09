Axis Asset Management warns against fake entities — shares list of fraud channels using Axis MF credentials

It asked investors to not deal with such fraudsters or respond to any such fraudulent investment schemes or promotions, whether over telephone calls, emails, Telegram groups or channels, websites, mobile applications.

Axis Asset Management Company Ltd, the investment manager of schemes of Axis Mutual Fund, on Thursday issued a notice saying that some unknown and unscruplous individuals/entities have been deceiving and defrauding the public via fake channels/groups on Telegram and Facebook using credentials of fund. "These funds are seeking deposit of money in mutual funds and portraying that such investments would lead to earning profits," the notice read.

"The fraudsters are misrepresenting to the general public that they are associated with the fund by illegally and without authorization, using the trademark Axis Mutual Fund and the logo, which are owned by the company and/or its affiliates," the company said.

The fake Telegram channels that are using their name and have come to notice so far are as follows (Compiled by Axis Asset Management):

@Axismutualfund_investment - 2,686 subscribers

@AxisMutualFund – 117 subscribers

@axismutualfund123 – 2 subscribers

@AXISMUTUALFUNDLTD – 17 members

@axismutualfund12

@Mutual_Fund_Investments – 9491 members

@moneydoubler23 – 387 members

@AXIS_MUTUAL_FUND_INVESTMENT – 81 subscribers

@AXIS_MUTUAL_FUND – 85 subscribers

The company said that there may be other channels/platforms too through which the fraudsters might be perpetrating fraud in their name.

Warning people, it said that neither the company nor the fund owns or operates any group or channel on the Telegram app.

"These fraudsters have NO authority to use our name, our logo or associate with the company/fund. The communications, materials or information being circulated were NOT sent by, nor authorized by, anyone at the company or the fund. These activities are fraudulent, and the company/Fund or its representatives are not responsible or liable for these matters," it said.

It asked investors to not deal with such fraudsters or respond to any such fraudulent investment schemes or promotions, whether over telephone calls, emails, Telegram groups or channels, websites, mobile applications.

It further said that they are closely monitoring the situation to identify the fraudsters and are taking preventive measures, including issuance of this caution notice website for the benefit of general public.

It advised investors to immediately report and bring to attention any suspicious incident and/or incidents of defrauding of money as a result of these fraudulent acts, by contacting them at Customerservice@axismf.com.

It added that any person dealing with such fraudsters will be dealing at his/her own risk and responsibility. The company and/or the fund and/or any of its representatives/employees will not be responsible for any loss suffered or otherwise in this respect, it added.

Here's the list of official pages:

Platform Link Handle Axis Mutual Fund LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/axis-mutual-fund/ Axis Mutual Fund YT https://www.youtube.com/@AxisMutualFund @AxisMutualFund Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AxisMutualFund @AxisMutualFund Twitter https://twitter.com/AxisMutualFund @AxisMutualFund Quora https://www.quora.com/profile/Axis-Mutual-Fund-1 Axis Mutual Fund WhatsApp Servicing / transaction 7506771113 Axis AMC SMS NA AxisMF Alternates LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/axis-amc-ltd @alternatesbyaxisamc YT https://www.youtube.com/@alternatesbyaxisamc @alternatesbyaxisamc Twitter https://twitter.com/Axis_Alternates @Axis_Alternates Axis AMC Instagram https://www.instagram.com/axisamcltd/ axisamcltd

In another development, a probe into the Axis Mutual Fund case has revealed that Viresh Joshi, the former chief trader and fund manager at the fund house, was allegedly sharing specific trade-related information with brokers, middlemen and related people located in Dubai.

