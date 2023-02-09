English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsAxis Asset Management warns against fake entities — shares list of fraud channels using Axis MF credentials

Axis Asset Management warns against fake entities — shares list of fraud channels using Axis MF credentials

Axis Asset Management warns against fake entities — shares list of fraud channels using Axis MF credentials
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Feb 9, 2023 6:00:46 PM IST (Updated)

It asked investors to not deal with such fraudsters or respond to any such fraudulent investment schemes or promotions, whether over telephone calls, emails, Telegram groups or channels, websites, mobile applications.

Axis Asset Management Company Ltd, the investment manager of schemes of Axis Mutual Fund, on Thursday issued a notice saying that some unknown and unscruplous individuals/entities have been deceiving and defrauding the public via fake channels/groups on Telegram and Facebook using credentials of fund. "These funds are seeking deposit of money in mutual funds and portraying that such investments would lead to earning profits," the notice read.

Recommended Articles

View All
How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade

How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


"The fraudsters are misrepresenting to the general public that they are associated with the fund by illegally and without authorization, using the trademark Axis Mutual Fund and the logo, which are owned by the company and/or its affiliates," the company said.
The fake Telegram channels that are using their name and have come to notice so far are as follows (Compiled by Axis Asset Management):
  •  @Axismutualfund_investment - 2,686 subscribers
  • @AxisMutualFund – 117 subscribers
  • @axismutualfund123 – 2 subscribers
  • @AXISMUTUALFUNDLTD – 17 members
  • @axismutualfund12
  • @Mutual_Fund_Investments – 9491 members
  • @moneydoubler23 – 387 members
  • @AXIS_MUTUAL_FUND_INVESTMENT – 81 subscribers
  • @AXIS_MUTUAL_FUND – 85 subscribers
    • The company said that there may be other channels/platforms too through which the fraudsters might be perpetrating fraud in their name.
    Warning people, it said that neither the company nor the fund owns or operates any group or channel on the Telegram app.
    ALSO READ | Equity inflows surge over 70% in January — SIP contributions again hit record high
    "These fraudsters have NO authority to use our name, our logo or associate with the company/fund. The communications, materials or information being circulated were NOT sent by, nor authorized by, anyone at the company or the fund. These activities are fraudulent, and the company/Fund or its representatives are not responsible or liable for these matters," it said.
    It asked investors to not deal with such fraudsters or respond to any such fraudulent investment schemes or promotions, whether over telephone calls, emails, Telegram groups or channels, websites, mobile applications.
    It further said that they are closely monitoring the situation to identify the fraudsters and are taking preventive measures, including issuance of this caution notice website for the benefit of general public.
    It advised investors to immediately report and bring to attention any suspicious incident and/or incidents of defrauding of money as a result of these fraudulent acts, by contacting them at Customerservice@axismf.com.
    It added that any person dealing with such fraudsters will be dealing at his/her own risk and responsibility. The company and/or the fund and/or any of its representatives/employees will not be responsible for any loss suffered or otherwise in this respect, it added.
    Here's the list of official pages:
    PlatformLinkHandle
    Axis Mutual FundLinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/axis-mutual-fund/Axis Mutual Fund
    YThttps://www.youtube.com/@AxisMutualFund@AxisMutualFund
    Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/AxisMutualFund@AxisMutualFund
    Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AxisMutualFund@AxisMutualFund
    Quorahttps://www.quora.com/profile/Axis-Mutual-Fund-1Axis Mutual Fund
    WhatsApp Servicing / transaction7506771113Axis AMC
    SMSNAAxisMF
    AlternatesLinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/axis-amc-ltd@alternatesbyaxisamc
    YThttps://www.youtube.com/@alternatesbyaxisamc@alternatesbyaxisamc
    Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Axis_Alternates@Axis_Alternates
    Axis AMCInstagramhttps://www.instagram.com/axisamcltd/axisamcltd
    In another development, a probe into the Axis Mutual Fund case has revealed that Viresh Joshi, the former chief trader and fund manager at the fund house, was allegedly sharing specific trade-related information with brokers, middlemen and related people located in Dubai.
    According to The Economic Times report, Joshi was allegedly sharing specific trade-related information with brokers, middlemen and related people located in Dubai.
    ALSO READ | SIP inflows extend all-time high — What's making them attractive
    First Published: Feb 9, 2023 5:31 PM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Axis Mutual Fundinvestmentmutual fundsscam case

    Previous Article

    Freshworks says it clocked the highest number of new deals in any one quarter

    Next Article

    Voltas turns red with Rs 110.5 crore Q3 loss, misses estimates

    Shows

    View All

    Top Budget Opinions

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      X