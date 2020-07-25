Awaiting Form 16 to file ITR? Here's all you need to know

The government has recently announced relaxations in various tax-related deadlines, including the issuance of Form 16. Employers can issue it till August 15 this year. The extension has been done in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Therefore, some of the employers who haven't filed the TDS (Tax deduction at source) return yet may have delayed the issuance of Form 16. The due date for filing of return for this year has been extended to November 30, 2020.

Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer and it contains the information that one needs to file the income tax return (ITR). These certificates provide details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between deductor and deductee.

It is mandatory to issue Form 16 to taxpayers.

As per the rule, employers must issue it every year on or before 15 June of the next year, immediately after the financial year in which the tax is deducted. However, this year is an exception.

Form 16 has two components – Part A and Part B.

Part A includes components such as name and address of the employer, TAN and PAN of employer, PAN of the employee, summary of tax deducted and deposited quarterly, which is certified by the employer, according to ClearTax - an income tax e-filing website.

Part B contains detailed breakup of salary, detailed breakup of exempted allowances under section 10 and deductions allowed under the Income Tax Act (under chapter VIA).

In case an individual loses Form 16, they can request for a duplicate one from their employer. On changing job in one financial year, every employer issues a separate Part A of Form 16, for the period of employment, according to ClearTax.