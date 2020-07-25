Personal Finance Awaiting Form 16 to file ITR? Here's all you need to know Updated : July 25, 2020 11:39 AM IST The government has recently announced relaxations in various tax-related deadlines, including the issuance of form 16. Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer and it contains the information that one needs to file the income tax return (ITR). Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply