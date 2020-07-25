  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Awaiting Form 16 to file ITR? Here's all you need to know

Updated : July 25, 2020 11:39 AM IST

The government has recently announced relaxations in various tax-related deadlines, including the issuance of form 16.
Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer and it contains the information that one needs to file the income tax return (ITR).
Awaiting Form 16 to file ITR? Here's all you need to know

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Indian women files lawsuit against US for delay in work permits

Indian women files lawsuit against US for delay in work permits

Banks sanction Rs 1.30 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme: Govt

Banks sanction Rs 1.30 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme: Govt

Facebook-BCG report: Solutions for marketers to leverage 1.3x rise in digitally influenced urban consumers across non-food categories

Facebook-BCG report: Solutions for marketers to leverage 1.3x rise in digitally influenced urban consumers across non-food categories

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement