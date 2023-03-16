Aviva Life Insurance launches New Innings Pension Plan — check details 

homepersonal finance NewsAviva Life Insurance launches New Innings Pension Plan — check details 

Through the newly launched plan, the customers can receive a corpus of up to 336 percent of premiums paid, on maturity. The plan has a flexible entry age and premium payment options for customers to customise their retirement plan according to their needs and financial goals. It also offers better returns for policyholders aged 51 and above. 

Aviva Life Insurance on Thursday launched Aviva New Innings Pension Plan, a non-linked, non-participating individual pension plan. The plan has been crafted to build a corpus through one-time or regular premium payments which can be utilized to secure a guaranteed stable income stream in the form of annuity after retirement.

Also Read: Punjab & Sind Bank hikes lending rate by 10-20 basis points across tenures
Key highlights of the Aviva New Innings Pension Plan:
  • Hassle-free purchase with no medical examination
  • Opportunity to build corpus of up to 336 percent of premiums paid, on maturity
  • Multiple options to align your retirement corpus to your life stages
  • Tax benefits as per prevailing tax laws
    • Vinit Kapahi, Head of Marketing, said, “At Aviva India, we understand the importance of early retirement planning and the benefits of compounding effects for a financially sound future. Aviva New Innings Pension Plan aims to promote early pension corpus planning and help customers achieve financial security during their golden years. With a variety of premium payment options and the potential to earn higher returns, our policyholders can trust that their investment will help them achieve their retirement financial goals."
    Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited is a joint venture between Dabur Invest Corp and Aviva International Holdings Limited, a UK-based insurance group whose association with India goes back to 1834.
    Also Read: Pensioners under EPS-95 start nationwide protest: Know the agenda and other details
