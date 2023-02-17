Aviva Life Insurance launches 'Signature Guaranteed Income Plan'— Check key features

The plan offers up to three times guaranteed returns on total premiums and provides customers with tax-efficient early and deferred income options. It also offers customers loyalty additions, guaranteed maturity additions, and zero alteration charges for frequency changes. With its 26 policy and premium paying term variants, the plan allows customers to choose the option that best suits their financial needs.

Aviva Life Insurance has announced the launch of the savings life insurance plan, ' Aviva Signature Guaranteed Income Plan', a comprehensive solution for long-term wealth building while saving tax and guaranteeing an income stream in the long term. The plan offers up to three times guaranteed returns on total premiums and provides customers with tax-efficient early and deferred income options.

It also offers customers loyalty additions, guaranteed maturity additions, and zero alteration charges for frequency changes. With its 26 policy and premium paying term variants, the plan allows customers to choose the option that best suits their financial needs, the insurance firm said in a statement.

In a statement, the insurance company said, "The non-linked, non-participating is crafted keeping in mind the financial needs of individuals across all stages of their lives, starting from young singles and couples, to parents with young and grown-up children, couples nearing retirement, or already retired individuals and offers four distinct options."

Signature Moneymaker provides customers with guaranteed income annually from the second policy anniversary till the policy matures along with a lump sum at maturity so that they can enjoy tax benefits on premium payment and income payouts.

Signature Investor offers customers a lump sum payment on survival of the life insured till maturity to fulfil their long-term goals.

Signature Builder allows customers to receive guaranteed income over a payout period, with the guaranteed income beginning from one year after the end of the policy term to have a steady stream of income after the deferment period.

Signature Saver pays out guaranteed income annually from one year after the end of the premium payment term till policy maturity for customers who require a guaranteed stream of income to fulfill child education or retirement goals.

Key highlights of the Aviva Signature Guaranteed Income Plan are:

Up to three times of Guaranteed Returns on Total Premiums# Paid

Tax efficient early income

Tax efficient deferred income

Tax free lump sum

Loyalty additions, guaranteed maturity additions

Range of premium paying term and policy term variants – 26 in all

Zero alteration charges for frequency change

Dual tax benefits

Commenting on the launch, Vinit Kapahi, Head of Marketing, said, "Our new Aviva Signature Guaranteed Income Plan aims to meet the diverse financial needs of policyholders at different phases of their lives. The plan will enable guaranteed, tax-free, long-term, risk-free wealth accumulation and income in a single offering, providing peace of mind and financial security. With four variants to choose from and a range of premium and policy term options, we aim to empower a wide range of customers to achieve their financial goals with confidence and peace of mind."

