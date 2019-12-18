TOP NEWS »

#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Average wealth expectancy of affluent Indians is only Rs 3.6 crore, says a report

Updated : December 18, 2019 08:06 PM IST

With their given income, affluent Indians would have Rs 93,000 per month to live during retirement, a report said.
The report used a proprietary economic model that considered other macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth and interest rates to calculate how much the wealth creators are set to be worth at the age of 60.
Indian affluent savers are a lot more positive about digital banking than their counterparts elsewhere, it stated.
Average wealth expectancy of affluent Indians is only Rs 3.6 crore, says a report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

From March 2020, 28% uniform tax rate for lottery; relaxes penalty for non-filing of GSTR-1 from July 2017

From March 2020, 28% uniform tax rate for lottery; relaxes penalty for non-filing of GSTR-1 from July 2017

IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to operate 1,500 daily flights

IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to operate 1,500 daily flights

FADA moves SC, seeks permission to sell BS-IV stock beyond April 1 deadline

FADA moves SC, seeks permission to sell BS-IV stock beyond April 1 deadline

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV