Average wealth expectancy of affluent Indians is only Rs 3.6 crore, says a report
Updated : December 18, 2019 08:06 PM IST
With their given income, affluent Indians would have Rs 93,000 per month to live during retirement, a report said.
The report used a proprietary economic model that considered other macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth and interest rates to calculate how much the wealth creators are set to be worth at the age of 60.
Indian affluent savers are a lot more positive about digital banking than their counterparts elsewhere, it stated.
