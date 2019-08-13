#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Availing a car insurance? Here's everything you need to know

August 13, 2019

The insurance works this way: If an individual is fortunate enough to not have a serious enough accident to want to claim, then they can lose the premium amount paid for protection.
On the other hand, a person can get a No Claim Bonus, which is a pretty substantial amount- starting from 20 percent of the premium in the first year to 50 percent in the sixth- which is why it's sometimes advised not to claim for minor damages.
Under third party legal liability, the car insurance protects you against any legal liability of accidental damages that have resulted in permanent injury or death of a third party.
