Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently extended the moratorium period for additional three months for all outstanding term loans and credit card dues. This means credit card holders can defer repayment of dues until August 2020. The earlier three-month moratorium was until May 31.

While opting for the moratorium will not affect the credit score of customers, interest will continue to accrue on the unpaid dues during this period.

Credit cards come with high finance charges that can go up to 49 percent. This means, those who avail the moratorium, could end up accumulating more outstanding dues.

Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Co-Founder of Paisabazaar explains the calculation with an example.

Let’s say the finance charges to be paid by a credit card user, assuming last transaction was done on March 1, 2020 and borrower did not make any fresh transaction thereafter nor made any credit card payment during the six-month moratorium period ending on August 31.

Credit Card Dues As On March 1, 2020 Finance charges @40 percent Total Payment Due After 6 Months (Figures in Rs) After 1 month After 2 months After 3 months After 4 months After 5 months After 6 months 10,000 333 677 1,033 1,401 1,781 2,174 12,174 25,000 833 1,694 2,584 3,503 4,453 5,435 30,435 50,000 1666 3,388 5,168 7,007 8,907 10,871 60,871 1,00,000 3333 6,777 10,337 14,014 17,815 21,742 1,21,742

Source: Paisabazaar.com

(*Exclusive of GST)

Pranjal Kamra, CEO, Finology cites another example and adds the interest accrued during the moratorium period.

Suppose, the account statement for the credit cycle of March 1 to March 31 is issued on March 31 and due date of the bill is April 10, post which outstanding dues need to be paid with an additional 3.5 percent interest per month in case of non-payment.

Moratorium Option not Availed Moratorium Option Availed Bill Due date March 10, 2020 September 10, 2020 Bill Paid on March 9, 2020 September 9, 2020 Interest Levied for 31 days (Between March 1 and March 31) 0 (31/365) * 50000* (3.5/100)* 12 1783.56 Interest Levied For 30 days (Between April 1 to April 30) 0 (30/365) * 50000* (3.5/100)* 12 1726.02 Interest Levied For 31 days ( Between May 1 to May 31) 0 (31/365) * 50000* (3.5/100)* 12 1783.56 Interest Levied For 30 days ( Between June 1 to June 30) 0 (30/365) * 50000* (3.5/100)* 12 1726.02 Interest Levied For 31 days ( Between July 1 to July 31) 0 (31/365) * 50000* (3.5/100)* 12 1783.56 Interest Levied For 31 days ( Between August 1 to August 31) 0 (31/365) * 50000* (3.5/100)* 12 1783.56 Total Interest Payable 0 10586.28 Total Amount Payable 50,000 60,586.28

Here, the interest levied between March 1 and April 1 is zero in case the moratorium option is not availed by a credit card holder. And the interest stands at Rs 1,783.56 in case of moratorium option availed. Same goes with other cycle of payments.