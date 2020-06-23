Personal Finance Availed moratorium on home loan? Here's how your tax savings can be impacted Updated : June 23, 2020 07:54 PM IST Amid coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced equated monthly installments (EMIs) moratorium for all term loans including home loans. While this is supposed to provide short-term relief to borrowers, experts say it comes at a heavy cost. Also, a person who opts for a home loan moratorium cannot claim a tax deduction, they say. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply