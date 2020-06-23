Availed moratorium on home loan? Here's how your tax savings can be impacted

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a moratorium on equated monthly installments (EMIs) on all term loans including home loans. While this is supposed to provide short-term relief to borrowers, experts say that it comes at a heavy cost. Moreover, those who opt for a home loan moratorium, cannot claim tax deduction, say experts.

This is because no EMIs are deducted during the period.

Let us first understand home loan tax benefits:

An Individual can avail tax benefits on the principal amount repaid as well as the interest paid on it, under different provisions. A deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh is available for principal repayments, while a deduction of Rs 2 lakh is available for interest payments in case of self-occupied property (under section 24).

“In the case of a let-out property, the entire interest is allowable as a deduction against the net rental income. However, where the interest deduction claim results in a loss, only a loss up to Rs 2 lakh is allowable for set-off and carry-forward,” as per Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax.

Section 80EE allows income tax benefits on the interest of a residential property loan availed from any financial institution. One can claim a deduction of up to Rs 50,000 per financial year.

What happens if the person availing tax benefits opts for the six-month moratorium announced by RBI?

During the moratorium period, no EMIs will be deducted from a borrowers account. This means the deductions will get restricted to actual EMI dues paid/payable until February 2021 (as RBI announced the moratorium for period from March to August).

The tax deduction will substantially be reduced and could increase the tax liability for FY20-21.

Pranjal Kamra, CEO of Finology explains this with an example.

"Suppose an individual whose monthly EMI amount is Rs 38,000 for a home loan of Rs 30 lakh has opted for the 6-month moratorium. He further decides to extend the tenure of the loan while keeping the amount of EMI payments constant. In this case, he will be able to save Rs 2,66,000 as tax savings (assuming this is the first house and the rate of interest is 9 percent) at the end of moratorium period, as against Rs 3,81,980 in case if moratorium was not opted," he says.