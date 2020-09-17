  • SENSEX
August mutual fund check: Top large, mid, and small-cap stocks bought and sold

Updated : September 17, 2020 01:44 PM IST

Equity mutual funds witnessed outflow for the second consecutive month in August with Rs 4,000 crore moving out
In the large-cap space, the highest buying was seen in Bandhan Bank, DLF, Piramal Enterprises, Wipro, Info Edge
Among midcaps, Hindustan Aeronautics, M&M Financial, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Phoenix Mills and Shriram Transport Finance Company witnessed the highest buying
