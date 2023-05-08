AU Small Finance Bank launches Business Cashback RuPay credit card

homepersonal finance NewsAU Small Finance Bank launches Business Cashback RuPay credit card

AU Small Finance Bank has partnered with RuPay to introduce Business Cashback RuPay credit card to meet the financial requirements of self-employed customers. This card simplifies financial operations for businesses with benefits like up to 2 percent cashback, 48 days interest-free credit and instant loans, the lender said in a statement.

The credit card offers fire insurance, burglary and housebreaking coverage, making it a one-stop solution for businesses, it said.
Additionally, the credit card provides lifestyle and travel benefits. Their Silver Spoon Dining Program also offers cardholders up to 30 percent off at over 300 restaurants, 8 complimentary railway lounge access per annum and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver.
"AU Bank's Business Cashback RuPay credit card is a solution that empowers self-employed individuals and promotes financial inclusion. I'm confident that this credit card will be a great success and benefit numerous businesses, said Dilip Asbe, CEO at National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AU Bank) is a scheduled commercial bank. It started its banking operations in April 2017 and as on March 31 2023, it has established operations across 1,027 banking touchpoints while serving 38.6 Lakh+ customers in 21 States and 3 Union Territories with an employee base of 28,320 employees.
