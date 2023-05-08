AU Small Finance Bank launches Business Cashback RuPay credit card

The new Business Cashback RuPay credit card simplifies financial operations for businesses with benefits like up to 2 percent cashback, 48 days interest-free credit and instant loans, the lender said in a statement.

AU Small Finance Bank has partnered with RuPay to introduce Business Cashback RuPay credit card to meet the financial requirements of self-employed customers. This card simplifies financial operations for businesses with benefits like up to 2 percent cashback, 48 days interest-free credit and instant loans, the lender said in a statement.

The credit card offers fire insurance, burglary and housebreaking coverage, making it a one-stop solution for businesses, it said.

Additionally, the credit card provides lifestyle and travel benefits. Their Silver Spoon Dining Program also offers cardholders up to 30 percent off at over 300 restaurants, 8 complimentary railway lounge access per annum and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver.