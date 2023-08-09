AU Small Finance Bank launches 24x7 video banking service: How to avail

2 Min Read
AU Small Finance Bank claims to be the pioneer in India to introduce video assisted branch-like experience, delivering a seamless banking experience at customers' fingertips, regardless of time or location (seven days a week).
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) on Monday launched 24x7 video banking service. The bank claims to be the pioneer in India to introduce video assisted branch-like experience, delivering a seamless banking experience at customers' fingertips, regardless of time or location (seven days a week).
"This service provides a virtual platform where customers can communicate with a video banker in real-time via video calls, like video conferencing," the lender said in a statement.
"AU’s 24x7 Video Banking extends the reach of banking services to areas with limited infrastructure and resources, offering a convenient and personalized banking experience that addresses the needs of tech-savvy millennials, new to banking customers, busy professionals, and senior citizens alike," it said.
Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director at AU Small Finance Bank said, “AU Small Finance Bank's foray into round-the-clock video banking represents a paradigm shift in modern banking. Even on holidays and weekends, AU’s team would ensure face-to-face, human-centric interactions."
Since its inception in 2021, video banking platform has enjoyed an overwhelming response, with an ever-growing number of customers across the nation embracing the tailored convenience and personalized support it offers. Notably, the most sought-after services through video banking include starting new savings account, current account and credit card relationship; getting all service-related resolutions; financial transactions and end-to-end relationship management.
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world
Aug 9, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Types of insurance frauds and know how to deal with them
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Your guide to Pakistan Elections 2024 — From key caretaker PM contenders to challenges before next govt
Aug 8, 2023 IST6 Min Read
CNBC-TV18 Explains: How attractive are buybacks for shareholders?
Aug 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read