AU Small Finance Bank launches 24x7 video banking service: How to avail

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) on Monday launched 24x7 video banking service. The bank claims to be the pioneer in India to introduce video assisted branch-like experience, delivering a seamless banking experience at customers' fingertips, regardless of time or location (seven days a week).

"This service provides a virtual platform where customers can communicate with a video banker in real-time via video calls, like video conferencing," the lender said in a statement.

"AU’s 24x7 Video Banking extends the reach of banking services to areas with limited infrastructure and resources, offering a convenient and personalized banking experience that addresses the needs of tech-savvy millennials, new to banking customers, busy professionals, and senior citizens alike," it said.

Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director at AU Small Finance Bank said, “ AU Small Finance Bank's foray into round-the-clock video banking represents a paradigm shift in modern banking. Even on holidays and weekends, AU’s team would ensure face-to-face, human-centric interactions."

Since its inception in 2021, video banking platform has enjoyed an overwhelming response, with an ever-growing number of customers across the nation embracing the tailored convenience and personalized support it offers. Notably, the most sought-after services through video banking include starting new savings account, current account and credit card relationship; getting all service-related resolutions; financial transactions and end-to-end relationship management.