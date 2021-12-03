You will have to pay more for ATM transactions from January 1; here's how much and why

Customers will have to pay more if they exceed the free ATM transaction limit from January 1, 2022. This development come on the back of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order that permitted banks to increase charges for cash and non-cash ATM transactions beyond the free monthly permissible limit.

The central bank, in a June 2021 order , allowed banks to increase charges on ATM transactions to Rs 21 per transaction after people have exhausted the free transaction limit from January 1, 2022.

However, the customers will be allowed five free transactions, including financial and non-financial ones on a monthly basis from their own bank ATMs and they will be able to conduct three free transactions from ATMs of other banks in metro cities.

As per the new RBI directives, banks would be able to levy charges on customers within this ceiling, once they exhaust the free transaction limit.

“To compensate the banks for the higher interchange fee and given the general escalation in costs, they are allowed to increase the customer charges to Rs 21 per transaction,” RBI had said in a statement.

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have already started informing customers about the development.

According to the HDFC Bank website, the ATM transaction charge rate beyond the free limit of Rs 20 + taxes will be changed to Rs 21 + taxes as of January 1, 2022.

As per the Axis Bank website, “Effective January 1, 2022, financial transaction fee above the free limit in Axis Bank or other bank ATMs will be Rs 21 + GST.”