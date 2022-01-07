Atal Pension scheme: Key things to know about Rs 1,000-5,000/month pension, income tax benefits

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a government-run pension scheme that enables subscribers to build a corpus towards a fixed monthly pension of up to Rs 5,000 post-retirement. Focused primarily on urorganised sector workers, the Atal Pension scheme guarantees a minimum pension in multiples of Rs 1,000 per month up to Rs 5,000 per month. Subscribers can set up their Atal Pension account at the age of 18-42 years for a monthly pension of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 or Rs 5,000 upon reaching 60 years of age.

The monthly pension scheme offers a range of contribution plans to enable the subscriber to save in order to reach the desired financial goal. Financial experts suggest starting Atal Pension contributions at an early age to maximise the benefit of the scheme.

Here's all you need to know about the Atal Pension scheme that enables subscribers to save towards a pension of up to Rs 5,000 a month:

Who can apply?

Indian citizens aged 18-40 years owning a bank account are eligible to participate in the Atal pension scheme.

Benefits

The Atal Pension scheme comes with three key benefits. It:

provides a minimum guaranteed pension ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000

guarantees the pension for lifetime to spouse in case of the subscriber's death

pays the entire pension corpus to the nominee in case of the death of both the subscriber and the subscriber's spouse

Minimum/maximum contribution for Rs 5,000 monthly pension

In order to earn the maximum monthly pension of Rs 5,000 allowed under the scheme, a subscriber can choose from 23 options of fixed monthly instalments, ranging from Rs 210 to Rs 1,454, according to retirement fund body PFRDA.

Income tax incidence

Contributions made towards building the corpus under the Atal Pension scheme are eligible for tax benefits applicable to the National Pension System (NPS). That means the amount paid towards contributions can be claimed for deduction of taxable income up to Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD (1B) of the Income Tax Act, which is over and above the Rs 1.5 lakh permitted under Section 80C.

Atal Pension Yojana chart

Here's an exhaustive list of available monthly contribution options:

Entry age Vesting period Rs 1,000 a month Rs 2,000 a month Rs 3,000 a month Rs 4,000 a month Rs 5,000 a month Monthly instalment Monthly instalment Monthly instalment Monthly instalment Monthly instalment 18 42 42 84 126 168 210 19 41 46 92 138 183 228 20 40 50 100 150 198 248 21 39 54 108 162 215 269 22 38 59 117 177 234 292 23 37 64 127 192 254 318 24 36 70 139 208 277 346 25 35 76 151 226 301 376 26 34 82 164 246 327 409 27 33 90 178 268 356 446 28 32 97 194 292 388 485 29 31 106 212 318 423 529 30 30 116 231 347 462 577 31 29 126 252 379 504 630 32 28 138 276 414 551 689 33 27 151 302 453 602 752 34 26 165 330 495 659 824 35 25 181 362 543 722 902 36 24 198 396 594 792 990 37 23 218 436 654 870 1087 38 22 240 480 720 957 1196 39 21 264 528 792 1054 1318 40 20 291 582 873 1164 1454 (Source: indiapost.gov.in)

Quarterly and half-yearly instalment options are also available under the pension scheme.

