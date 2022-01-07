0

Atal Pension scheme: Key things to know about Rs 1,000-5,000/month pension, income tax benefits

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Atal Pension scheme: Did you know the Atal Pension Yojana, a government-run pension scheme, enables you to invest a small amount of money at regular intervals for a fixed, monthly pension in multiples of Rs 1,000 up to Rs 5,000 post-retirement?

Atal Pension scheme: Key things to know about Rs 1,000-5,000/month pension, income tax benefits
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a government-run pension scheme that enables subscribers to build a corpus towards a fixed monthly pension of up to Rs 5,000 post-retirement. Focused primarily on urorganised sector workers, the Atal Pension scheme guarantees a minimum pension in multiples of Rs 1,000 per month up to Rs 5,000 per month. Subscribers can set up their Atal Pension account at the age of 18-42 years for a monthly pension of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 or  Rs 5,000 upon reaching 60 years of age.
The monthly pension scheme offers a range of contribution plans to enable the subscriber to save in order to reach the desired financial goal. Financial experts suggest starting Atal Pension contributions at an early age to maximise the benefit of the scheme.
Here's all you need to know about the Atal Pension scheme that enables subscribers to save towards a pension of up to Rs 5,000 a month: 
Who can apply?
Indian citizens aged 18-40 years owning a bank account are eligible to participate in the Atal pension scheme.
Benefits
The Atal Pension scheme comes with three key benefits. It:
  • provides a minimum guaranteed pension ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000
  • guarantees the pension for lifetime to spouse in case of the subscriber's death
  • pays the entire pension corpus to the nominee in case of the death of both the subscriber and the subscriber's spouse
    • Minimum/maximum contribution for Rs 5,000 monthly pension
    In order to earn the maximum monthly pension of Rs 5,000 allowed under the scheme, a subscriber can choose from 23 options of fixed monthly instalments, ranging from Rs 210 to Rs 1,454, according to retirement fund body PFRDA.
    Income tax incidence
    Contributions made towards building the corpus under the Atal Pension scheme are eligible for tax benefits applicable to the National Pension System (NPS). That means the amount paid towards contributions can be claimed for deduction of taxable income up to Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD (1B) of the Income Tax Act, which is over and above the Rs 1.5 lakh permitted under Section 80C.
    Atal Pension Yojana chart
    Here's an exhaustive list of available monthly contribution options:
    Entry ageVesting periodRs 1,000 a monthRs 2,000 a monthRs 3,000 a monthRs 4,000 a monthRs 5,000 a month
    Monthly instalmentMonthly instalmentMonthly instalmentMonthly instalmentMonthly instalment
    18424284126168210
    19414692138183228
    204050100150198248
    213954108162215269
    223859117177234292
    233764127192254318
    243670139208277346
    253576151226301376
    263482164246327409
    273390178268356446
    283297194292388485
    2931106212318423529
    3030116231347462577
    3129126252379504630
    3228138276414551689
    3327151302453602752
    3426165330495659824
    3525181362543722902
    3624198396594792990
    37232184366548701087
    38222404807209571196
    392126452879210541318
    402029158287311641454
    (Source: indiapost.gov.in)
    Quarterly and half-yearly instalment options are also available under the pension scheme.
    The Atal Pension scheme has reached 3.7 crore enrolments since its launch in 2015, according to an official release. In the current financial year so far, the APY pension scheme has recorded subscription by a record more than 65 lakh subscribers. 
