Decided to exclude taxpayers from Atal Pension Yojana after review: DFS Secretary

APY is a guaranteed pension scheme for Indians that focuses primarily on those working in the unorganised sector.

It was decided to exclude income taxpayers from Atal Pension Scheme or Yojana (APY) after review, said Sanjay Malhotra, Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary in a conversation with CNBC-TV18.

"The changes will be implemented only from October 1, 2022 and this grace period has been given to make the changes. The government is guaranteeing the pension irrespective of fund performance. So, if an individual has not paid earlier. he/she is eligible for APY. Initially, the enrollment will be on self-certification basis," Malhotra said.

#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Changes to Atal Pension Scheme will only be implemented from October 1, 2022. On review it was decided to exclude Income Tax payers from scheme, says DFS Secy, Sanjay Malhotra Here's more#AtalPensionYojana pic.twitter.com/5ORFRLAsEu— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 12, 2022

Earlier, Finance Ministry said that a person paying income tax will not be eligible to open Atal Pension Yojana (APY) account from October 1, 2022.

APY is a guaranteed pension scheme for Indians that focuses primarily on those working in the unorganised sector. Under this, an investor will receive a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month from the age of 60 years, depending upon his/her contribution.

The same pension would be paid to the subscriber's spouse after the subscriber's demise, and on the demise of both the subscriber and spouse, the pension wealth accumulated till age 60 of the subscriber would be returned to the nominee.