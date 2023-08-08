Assets under management of open-ended mutual funds rise 25%: Morningstar India

The overall open-end mutual fund industry is well diversified. Weightage wise, equity funds comprise around 39 percent of the total industry assets under management, followed by fixed income funds with 31 percent.

Assets under management of open-ended funds stood at Rs 44,13,034 crore as of June 2023, up by 13 percent compared to March 2023 and up by 25 percent compared to last year, Morningstar India's report said. The open-ended mutual funds saw net inflows to the tune of Rs 1,84,789 crore in the first quarter of the new fiscal year after witnessing net outflows in the quarter ended March 2023, the report said.

The overall open-end mutual fund industry is well diversified. Weightage wise, equity funds comprise around 39 percent of the total industry assets under management, followed by fixed income funds with 31 percent. The allocation/hybrid, solution and other categories have approximately 12 percent, 1 percent and 18 percent weightage respectively, the report added.

The first-quarter fiscal 2023-24 saw a net inflow of Rs 18,358 crore in open-end equity funds. Their total assets under management of open-end equity funds as of June 2023 stood at Rs 17,43,373 crores, up by 15 percent since March 2023 and up by 36 percent over the same period last year.

Open-ended fixed-income funds witnessed net inflows of Rs 1,38,501 crore in first-quarter fiscal 2023-24. Its assets under management as of June 2023 stood at Rs 13,47,483 crore, up by 14 percent since the last quarter but only up by 9 percent since the same period last year.

The "Other Schemes" category, which typically has subcategories of ETFs (other and gold), index funds, and funds of funds overseas, continues to consistently gain a lot of traction. The "Other Schemes" category saw net inflows worth Rs 13,490 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2023-24.

The first quarter of fiscal-year 2023-24 saw 25 new fund offerings (NFO). Cumulatively they were able to garner Rs 5,539 crores during their NFO period, the report said.