  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Asset allocation: What percentage should you allocate to each investment?

Updated : September 23, 2020 03:26 PM IST

In order to meet the lifecycle goals, it’s important for every individual to draw out a comprehensive financial planning road map.
While expenses, savings and investment strategy may differ from one person to another, there are some basic rules which can be followed to secure financial future.
Asset allocation: What percentage should you allocate to each investment?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Off The Charts: Rs 1 lakh invested in this cement firm in 2001 would have grown to Rs 7.8 cr

Off The Charts: Rs 1 lakh invested in this cement firm in 2001 would have grown to Rs 7.8 cr

Over 1 crore migrant labourers return to home states on foot during Mar-Jun: Govt

Over 1 crore migrant labourers return to home states on foot during Mar-Jun: Govt

Private equity major KKR to invest Rs 5,550 cr in Reliance Retail for 1.28% stake

Private equity major KKR to invest Rs 5,550 cr in Reliance Retail for 1.28% stake

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement