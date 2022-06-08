As tokenisation deadline nears, here's a look at RBI’s idea for safe online payments

Come July 1, merchants, payment gateways, payment aggregators and acquiring banks will no longer be able to store the card details of customers. Only card-issuing banks and card networks will be permitted to store card data.

This is because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it mandatory to implement the tokenisation of card transactions by June 30, 2022.

Card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation is the process of replacing card details with a unique code or token that will allow online purchases to be made without sharing credit or debit card details which are sensitive.

The RBI has introduced the process to make card transactions more secure by not allowing merchant platforms to store card data, thereby reducing chances of them being accessed through a breach for frauds.

In the absence of tokenisation, customers will have to enter the credit or debit cards every time they make a transaction, including the 16-digit card number, name on the card, expiry date and card verification value (CVV).

Customers can, however, give their explicit consent to merchants, to save their card details under the new restrictions.

What is tokenisation?

As per the RBI, tokenisation is a process by which a customer’s actual card details will be replaced with an alternate code known as the ‘token.’ The token “shall be unique for a combination of card, token requestor (i.e. the entity which accepts requests from the customer for tokenisation of a card and passes it on to the card network to issue a corresponding token) and device.”

How to carry out tokenisation?

A cardholder can initiate a request for card tokenisation on the app provided by the token requestor. The token requestor will send the request to the card network, which will take the consent of the card issuer and issue a token that will correspond with the combination of the card, the token requestor, and the device. The customer will not be charged for availing this service. Companies such as Amazon have already been requesting users to complete the process by June 30, 2022.