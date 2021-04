With the new financial year beginning today, a slew of changes will come into effect for personal finance. From changes in banking rules due to the merger of banks to EPF's new tax rules, here are the changes taking place from today:

EPF tax rules

The government, while announcing Budget 2021, said that the interest on employees' contribution towards provident fund will be exempt up to a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh, and any interest income from the contribution above the said limit will be taxable in the hands of the employee.

However, it later raised the limit for tax exemption on interest earned on employees’ provident fund (EPF) contribution to Rs 5 lakh per annum in specified cases. This exemption is subject to the condition that the Rs 5 lakh contribution does not include the employer’s contribution.

This provision is applicable to the contribution made by the employee on or after April 1, 2021.

Public sector banks' merger

The passbooks and cheque books owned by customers of the seven public sector banks — Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India and Allahabad Bank —will become non-functional from today.

Pension fund managers to charge more

The pension regulator has allowed pension fund managers (PFMs) to charge their customers higher fees from today, a move that could attract more foreign investment in the sector.

Pre-filled ITR forms

Some more information will be pre-filled in the income tax return (ITR) forms i.e. details of capital gain arising from the sale of listed securities, details of dividend income and details of Interest income received from the bank or post office.

Previously, the information which was pre-filled in the ITR form included personal information, bank details, details of allowable donation u/s 80G, details of salary income as per form 16, details of TDS, TCS and taxes paid as advance tax and self-assessment tax from Form 26AS.

TDS at a higher rate

In order to make more people file income tax returns (ITR), Budget 2021 announced higher TDS (tax deducted at source) or TCS (tax collected at source) rates starting from today. Although this provision is not applicable for the transactions where the full amount of tax is required to be deducted e.g. salary income, payment to a non-resident, lottery, etc.

Non-filing of an income tax return by persons having an age of above 75