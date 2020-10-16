Personal Finance As festival sale begins, here are 5 tips to make the most of deals online Updated : October 16, 2020 07:49 PM IST With the festival season around the corner, people must be trying their best to make the celebration special. Major brands and e-commerce giants have also announced festive sales packed with deals making it the right time to go on a shopping spree. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.