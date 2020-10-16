As festival sale begins, here are 5 tips to make the most of deals online

With the festival season around the corner, people must be trying their best to make the celebration special. Major brands and ecommerce giants have also announced festive sales packed with deals making it the right time to go on a shopping spree. As social distancing has become the new normal, online shopping is even safer.

However, with such a wide range of products and options on display, it is important to plan the purchases.

Here’s a list of 5 things one can do to make the most of the festive sales (Compiled by Snapdeal):

Be early to the party

The best of the stocks and products are available at the beginning of the sales, and it is important to leverage the first day of the sale.

Consumers must remember that with each passing day, the availability of products with higher discounts reduces.

Make a detailed shopping list

Consumers can prepare a wishlist before hitting the sale and add all crucial extra details, such as size, material, color-shade-fragrance, brands, etc.

All these factors will help consumers use the filters and access the exact product that they want to buy. It will give them a head-start on the shopping experience and also negate the hassle of returns.

Demarcate needs and desires

Those trying to buy within a budget, must organise their list into "needs and desires" and prioritise the must-haves before exploring other offers.

Maximize discounts

Festive offers are all about getting more bang for the buck! It is important to check for any additional bank discount offers and coupons that one can use. These will help consumers in maximizing overall discounts during festive buying.

Explore beyond brands

Gone are the days when online was only about offers on well-known brands. There is so much more available online now, which is high quality and at a fraction of the price of known brands. The difference in price could be as high as 75-80 percent. So, consumers can surely explore these options.