As festival deals are around the corner, here are 4 thumb rules to do value purchasing

Post a nationwide lockdown of almost half a year, the festive season is finally arriving to boost sentiments. It is that time of the year when consumers loosen their purse strings and go on shopping sprees and buy various products to celebrate the spirit of the festival.

While different e-commerce merchants have already announced deals and offers, the question arises if the buying pattern will be any different this year?

The answer is a definitive YES.

According to Kailashnath Adhikari, managing director, Governance Now - A Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise, demand and consumption are at their lowest level due to the lockdown and the subsequent slowdown. Further, fear of future stability, jobs, impending medical costs, etc. may influence a buyer’s purchases.

Apoorv Bhatt, founder and CEO of Eolstocks thinks that there will be a major shift in demand from high priced goods to little less priced ones.

"Consumers, however, will be cautious when it comes to buying this year and will look for deals across all available channels. For example, within the mobile industry, smartphones that sound cool or trendy may or may not pick up. But those that are relevant to the need of the times will see an increase," he opines.

At the same time, consumers who are still planning to shop this season must invest in the right thing and make the best out of the offers, say experts.

Here are some golden rules of doing value purchasing, without putting a dent in savings.

Stick to a budget

According to Nityanand Sharma, CEO and co-founder, Simpl, a smart technique to employ in the festive shopping is to create and stick to a budget.

"With many e-commerce merchants offering festive deals, consumers have a number of options to choose from. This means they should go for a proper price comparison. Also, the authenticity of the product should not be overlooked," he said.

Take advantage of different payment modes

Another thing to keep in mind is taking advantage of the various digital payment modes that offer the most convenience and bang for consumers’ bucks.

"Consumers should always go for stress-free and rewarding experience” suggests Sharma.

Shop based on needs

Satyen Kothari, founder and CEO, Cube Wealth asks consumers to shop for needs first and then go for wants.

“Reduce wants by a small percentage - say 20 percent and invest that money. This way consumers will not deprive themselves of the joy of shopping, but at the same time, they would be investing for future too," he opines.

For every rupee spent, commit one rupee to invest. Do this every year for 10 years and watch the magic of wealth compounding.

Make the right purchase

Adhikari of Governance Now advises consumers to buy the goods having great utility and durability.

"The purchase of electronic items will hold significance since a lot of work will now happen through their effective usage. Frivolous expenses that would otherwise happen on items during these festive times can be avoided. Keeping in mind the health implications and environment hazards, firecrackers must be completely avoided. Clothes and apparel would be a must for a large section of people as the last six months have been a complete dud for apparel shopping," he suggests.

Eventually, consumers should consider the purchase of those times which would have a longer life and provide great utility.

Honeyy Katiyal, founder, Investors Clinic, meanwhile, asks consumers to go for property purchasing this festive season as the property has an infinite life and will never depreciate. On the other hand, clothes, cars, house essentials have a depreciation value.

"The COVID-19 pandemic made people across strata realise the value of owning a property. Post lockdown, developers and real estate consultants have come up with innovative offers, starting from easy down payments, no interest EMIs, property exchange schemes, property up-gradation, etc. making purchasing a valuable investment this festive season. The best way to choose real-estate products in the current market is to go for projects which are either complete or are nearing completion," advises Katiyal.