Personal Finance As festival deals are around the corner, here are 4 thumb rules to do value purchasing Updated : October 15, 2020 07:50 PM IST Post a nationwide lockdown of almost half a year, the festive season is finally arriving to boost sentiments. It is that time of the year when consumers loosen their purse strings and go on shopping sprees and buy various products to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.