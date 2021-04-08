As FD rates decline, park your money in guaranteed return plans

Until a few months from now, most middle-class Indian families looked upon bank fixed deposits and other small savings schemes for safe and secured investment. This is mostly because the concept of the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) still remains nascent for many and stocks are majorly bought by people well-versed with the market knowledge. There is a significant lack in the diversification of the investment portfolio, wherein money is invested in different options including SIP and market.

The decline in Bank FD Interest Rates

However, the FD rate for customers has been steadily declining. It was 7.25 percent in 2011, 7.1 percent in 2014, and finally, 5.4 percent in 2021. The fall in bank FD rates is primarily due to the falling economy and the ensuing rate cuts by RBI to bring back the economy on track. What experts believe is that the era of 10 - 12 percent interest rates on fixed deposits is never going to come again. For anybody, who had an FD of Rs. 10 Lakh with an interest of say Rs. 25,000 per quarter, will now get Rs. 18,000 per quarter. At the same time, inflation is going up and income is coming down.

Apart from essentials, the cost of medical treatment, air travel, petrol/diesel and many more are increasing with each passing day. With decreasing FD rates, customers now need to start dipping into savings to maintain the same standard of living. Moreover, nobody is sure about how long the wait could be for the interest rates on bank fixed deposit to climb up and it does not make sense to miss the current best rate provided by other investment options. If you do not go for the current best rates, you will keep losing out till the time you wait. So, it makes more sense to go for the current best rates.

Banks Tenure FD Interest Rates SBI 7 Days to 1825 Days 2.90% - 5.40% Axis Bank 7 Days to 1825 Days 3.25% - 5.80% Bank of Baroda 7 Days to 1825 Days 2.90% - 5.30% HDFC Bank 7 Days to 1826 Days 2.75% - 5.50% ICICI Bank 7 Days to 1826 Days 2.75% - 5.50% Kotak Mahindra Bank 7 Days to 1825 Days 2.75% - 5.25% Citi Bank 7 Days to 1096 Days 2.75% - 4.00%

Need for Investment in Guaranteed Plans

In such a scenario, there are Guaranteed Return Plans available in the market that offer marginally higher rates than bank fixed deposits and for a longer time period usually 20 -25 years. For people who are looking for secured and guaranteed investment options, Guaranteed Return Plans are the best available solution. These are safe and reasonably high-yielding instruments that allow you to lock in the interest rate for not just 5 years but for as long as you live. These options are best for people looking to build a significant corpus for a secured retirement and also for young people who are still in the accumulation phase and want to save sufficient money for one-time expenses like a child’s education and marriage.

Prominent Features

Guaranteed Return Plans are a suitable source of long-term investment to fight inflation, and by investing in these plans, people might just get used to some amount of sophisticated investing. When you invest your money in a financial product, there is a need for the capital to grow to cater to rising expenses by providing higher income.

This way, you do not run the risk of outliving your savings and dipping into capital. The customers investing in guaranteed returns plan even get a life cover equal to 10 times the annual premium and this is why attract traditional FD investors. For instance, if a customer invests Rs 2 lakh annually, on the sudden demise of the customer, the dependents will get a sum assured of Rs. 20 lakh.

These plans come with different payment terms and policy terms for the convenience of the investors and promise maximum IRR - the annual rate of growth investment is expected to generate – ranging between 5.3 and 5.8. Plus, these plans also work as an excellent tax-saving instrument.

The premium amount you pay towards these plans is tax-deductible under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act along with the maturity amount.

Available Options

Some of the prominent insurers offering non-participating products to the consumers include HDFC Life’s Sanchay Plus. Under this plan, if a 40-year old individual invests Rs 15,000 per month with a policy pay term of 10 years, on maturity the consumer will get Rs 86.9 lakh as a lump sum at an IRR of 5.61 percent. Similarly, one may also choose to invest in Aditya Birla Capital’s Guaranteed Milestone Plan, wherein a 40-year-old individual by investing Rs. 15,000 per month with a payment term of 12 years will get Rs. 68 Lakh on maturity as a lump sum at an IRR of 5.51 percent.