The government recently announced that a cryptocurrency bill -- Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 -- was being finalised and would be sent to the Union Cabinet for passing.

As cryptocurrencies are not considered legal tender in India, the government has listed a bill, seeking to bar all private cryptocurrencies and lay the groundwork for an official digital currency. The detailed provisions of the bill have not yet been made public.

However, while the bill could bring some clarity to the usage of cryptocurrencies in the country, it does sound alarm bells for investors and whether they should re-look their investments in the digital currency.

Kumar Gaurav, founder and CEO of Cashaa says, in case any such harsh step is taken, investors do not have to worry at all.

"It is not like gold that someone will enter the safe and raid it. It is a fact, that bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency cannot be banned. No government, individual, or organisation has the technology to do that. The only thing that they can ban is the legitimate use of cryptocurrency," Gaurav opines.

Crypto assets, Gaurav believes, will remain where they are kept like in a digital wallet. "One point people need to understand is that cryptocurrencies are traded globally and are not restricted by any boundaries. It is there running on technology like the internet. One can trade it whenever they wish to," he explains.

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin also believes the same and adds that there is only a small percentage of customers who would end up selling in panic.

"We are not seeing that to be a trend at all. While, on the other side, there is an enthusiastic new crowd that is getting attracted given the industry's success worldwide,” Vishwanath opines.

Further, welcoming the government’s steps, he says, "It has been a very well understood topic about the regulatory unclarity in India when it comes to cryptocurrency. It has been happening since 2013 and this is the first time the bill is scheduled to get on the table in this or subsequent parliamentary sessions."

However, Ashish Singhal, CEO and Co-founder of CoinSwitch Kuber thinks that the development is worrying for the investors and it would be good if the government could shed more light on it sooner than later.

"All we know at this moment is that the govt is planning to launch its own digital currency and may prohibit all private cryptocurrencies, except to promote the underlying technology," Singhal affirms.

To conclude, it'll help to wait for the government's final provisions, before taking any step.