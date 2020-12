Equity Linked Saving Scheme or ELSS, a type of mutual fund, has emerged as one of the most popular investment avenues for tax savings. The investments made in ELSS are eligible for tax benefits under section 80C of the Income Tax (I-T) Act.

One can claim deductions of as much as Rs 1.5 lakh via contributions in the ELSS funds.

Along with tax planning, ELSS funds are also considered ideal for wealth creation. ELSS provides the benefit of diversified equity investments that allows one to earn better returns. Like any other equity scheme, they have the capability of generating good tax-efficient returns if the scheme performs well (in the long term), experts opine.

Another advantage of ELSS funds is that it has the lowest lock-in period i.e. three years. This is helpful for somebody who doesn't wish to invest for longer. ELSS offers flexibility to redeem or remain invested with their full/partial investment after the mandatory lock-in period of 3 years.

As ELSS comes with a statutory lock-in of three years, selecting a proper ELSS fund is very important. Experts suggest investors analyze and compare various funds from all perspectives before choosing one. Investors can evaluate the fund's performance in the past years by checking the benchmark returns before selecting the ELSS fund.

