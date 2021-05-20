As bitcoin and other crypto prices are falling; what should investors do?

Most of the popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum prices have tumbled recently. The trigger for the shake-out is China's move on Tuesday to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

According to news agency Reuters, China has also warned investors against speculative crypto trading.

Given the market rout, most of the crypto investors must be having second thoughts on whether they should continue their investments.

Well, as market experts say, cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and risky and this behaviour shouldn’t be considered strange.

However, it’s always better that individuals only invest money in cryptos that they can afford to lose.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Prateek Singh, founder of LearnApp said if somebody is really new to the crypto space, it’s better if they stay away.

"Those who are experienced investors may find this new asset class interesting to learn about and they can start by understanding Tokenomics and learning how the protocols works," he suggested.

Tokenomics is the study of how cryptocurrencies work within the broader ecosystem.

It’s vital to note that cryptocurrencies are a global phenomenon and their basic utility is fast and free transactions from anywhere to anywhere through the internet.

While this utility is of great need on the internet, Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said the infra for the same has to be built on the crypto industry in a decentralised manner as this cannot be done by an individual country or an organisation. The well-known cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether are still quite far from achieving this.

While the value creation is in progress, he added that there is a lot of speculation and there are times when it is a bull market and other times could be stable or dull markets.

"Depending on the trends so far, one stage has followed the other in the past and has never stabilized at a price for long term. The present bear market also looks the same. No matter how much there are chances for cashing out with profits in the future, the investor should be aware of how his/her capital can get locked for longer-term and not invest money that he/she does not afford to lose,” he mentioned.

The correction since the last few days seems to be a smaller correction though, according to Vishwanath, and there is a possibility of a semi-bull run again before the strong correction kicks in to find a new price.

If wealth creation is the primary financial goal, then individuals should better invest in long-term solutions that are regulated.

In the words of Prateek Mehta, co-founder and chief business officer of Scripbox, "In products like cryptocurrency, an investor can have a less than 5 percent exposure, depending on their wealth and financial security. Essentially, this would be money that they are completely willing to lose."

Above all, a good wealth manager can always guide one through these turbulent waters.