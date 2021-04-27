Are fintech lenders good option for quick borrowing in COVID-19 pandemic? Updated : April 27, 2021 10:21:40 IST The pandemic, in general, has revitalized the bid to fulfill the instant financing needs of borrowers. This need can be fulfilled by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), or fintech lenders. While all these alternatives have their own pros and cons, an applicant should make an informed choice after analyzing several factors. Published : April 27, 2021 10:01 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply