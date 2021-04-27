Are fintech lenders good option for quick borrowing in COVID-19 pandemic?

The second wave of COVID-19 has ushered in high uncertainty in the lives of many. The pandemic, in general, has revitalized the bid to fulfill the instant financing needs of borrowers. This need can be fulfilled by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), or fintech lenders.

While all these alternatives have their own pros and cons, an applicant should make an informed choice after analysing several factors.

In recent times, fintech lenders have become potentially one of the most sought out options.

Here are some factors that make them suitable for borrowing:

Customized products and offerings

According to Vivek Veda, Co-Founder and CFO, KreditBee and Co-Founder, FACE, fintech lenders possess high nimbleness and operational capabilities, to cater to the diverse financing needs of a wider spectrum of borrowers. This allows them to design and customise credit products, tailored to the requirements of the customers as per their repayment capabilities.

Turnaround time

Several borrowers face the need for urgent financing, especially amidst pandemic-induced circumstances.

Fintechs, as per Veda, are capable of offering loans within days, as opposed to traditional institutions taking anywhere between weeks and months to approve the loans.

Digitally driven processes

While multiple financial institutions have started transitioning to digital, Veda states that fintech lenders are way ahead in integrating digitisation and technology.

“This is visible in their completely digital operations, right from the verification to the collection. This eliminates complicated documentation, tedious processes, and physical contact, rendering the experience highly convenient and seamless,” he stresses.

Ability to serve the otherwise left-out customers

As per Veda, fintech lenders utilize AI-driven powerful underwriting and credit assessment processes. This coupled with their online functionality, enhances fintechs’ ability to extend credit to a wide range of customers including those in rural counterparts, new to credit, and thin filed customers.

Also, borrowers can avail of credit for as low as Rs 1,000 from some of the fintech lenders.

Simple in nature and easy to use

The credit offerings by fintech lenders, Veda believes, are simple in nature, easy to use, and quick to avail.

“The arrival of digital lenders and their innovative products like EMI options and short-term loans have led to a shift in the traditionally established perception of loan products from being complicated and ones involving high risk, to a convenient and essential resort for quick credit needs,” he opines.

However, it is always essential to choose a genuine digital lender and not fall for fake apps. The consequences of unscrupulous practices of a few illegitimate lending apps have called for educating oneself enough to be able to distinguish a genuine digital lender from the illegal counterparts.