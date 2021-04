Some healthcare workers have reportedly been denied health and life insurance policies recently. An insurance expert, seeking anonymity, said few of the insurance companies are quite apprehensive currently when it comes to covering the COVID-warriors.

These kinds of professions, the expert said, are very risky when it comes to COVID-19 and some stringent underwriting norms of insurers may not allow them to provide coverage to healthcare workers.

At instances, companies have raised concerns over safety and have asked the healthcare workers to give a declaration saying that they are not treating COVID patients before settling their issue.

Such denials may definitely, the expert said, bring down the morale of any healthcare worker.

Commenting on the same, Naval Goel, founder and CEO, PolicyX.com said the decision of issuing a policy or not, such as in this scenario, completely depends on the risk assessment undertaken by the insurance company. The insurance company is entirely eligible to take decisions on parameters of risk available in different conditions and scenarios.

For instance, Goel states that the policies are also rejected in the case the potential customer doesn’t meet the required medical conditions or have pre-existing diseases or deal with the profession which poses higher life risk.

Insurance companies when contacted, however, denied and said they are not at all reluctant to cover healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, several insurance companies have introduced a 'cooling-off' waiting period of 3-6 months to buy a health policy for people who suffered from COVID-19. This means one can buy a health insurance policy only after 3-6 months of having turned COVID negative.

Considering the rapid spread of new variants of COVID-19, it is hard to say anything about the long-term effects of it.

Therefore, the thumb role generally should be to take policies as early as possible to have a secured future and to be able to deal with unpredicted health conditions or calamities, instead of signing up for a policy at the time of emergency or when the risk assessment is higher than normal scenarios.