Are COVID-19 delta variant, Zika virus covered by health insurance policies?

With cases of COVID-19 delta variants and Zika virus coming up, inquiries about health insurance policies for these infections have also increased. People are wondering if their health insurance policies cover these infections.

The answer to this is – Yes.

According to Ankit Agrawal, CEO and co-founder at InsuranceDekho, all the existing health insurance plans cover medical expenses arising due to a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, irrespective of the variant. This is in regard to the guidelines of the Insurance Regulatory Department Authority of India (IRDAI).

"The diagnosis should, however, be done at a government authorised diagnostic center to be able to avail benefits," Agarwal said.

Also, there are several COVID-19 specific standard health insurance plans in the market that cover medical expenses arising due to a positive diagnosis of COVID-19. These are Corona Kavach Policy and Corona Rakshak Policy.

As per Agarwal, these policies are designed to cover different requirements of individuals and hence one must check the policy benefits to understand the coverage features in detail.

Talking about insurance coverage for the Zika virus, Agarwal said there are several disease-specific insurance plans in the market that cover this vector-borne disease.

"Future Vector Care offered by Future Generali, MOS-BITE Protector Policy offered by IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, and Coco Seasonal Byte Policy offered by Navi General Insurance are a few to name. Mostly, these plans offer the customer a lump sum benefit in case he/she is hospitalized for a continuous period of 24 hours because of the Zika virus," Agarwal added.

Usually, Agarwal further said, there is an initial waiting period ranging from 15 days to 39 days after policy issuance varying from insurer to insurer.

"One can opt for these plans for coverage against several vector-borne diseases apart from the Zika virus as well such as malaria, dengue, etc. Also, a standardised health insurance plan has recently been launched in India named Mashak Rakshak that offers cover for Zika fever and other vector-borne diseases," he explained.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.