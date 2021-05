Mutual Funds (MFs) see a dip in net equity inflows in April. Monthly systematic investment plans (SIPs) also fall versus in March.

The assets under management (AUM) this time around has grown a little over Rs 32 lakh crore. The total assets of inflow in the debt schemes have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark. Liquid funds have seen almost Rs 41,000 crore of money coming in. Overnight and Money Market funds have also done well, each getting in close to about Rs 20,000 crore.