Applying for instant loans from fintechs? Here are key points to consider

New age fintechs are leveraging digital lending and making the process of availing loans quicker and more convenient than traditional banks. They are offering customised products to meet the requirements of the borrowers. Instant loan is one such product which a customer resorts to in times of an emergency.
Instant loans can be availed as a personal loan from traditional banks or fintech firms.
Earlier, processing a personal loan from a bank was time consuming. However, with the advent of net banking or mobile app facility, customers can now avail instant loans at a faster pace.
On the other hand, private banks offer pre-approved loans to some of its existing customer with good credit history. Any customer with an operational bank account and fixed income can apply for an instant loan. At most times, loans require regular KYC documents and the money is credited the same day.
Unlike risk-averse banks and NBFCs, digital lenders offer financing to the New-to-Credit (NTC) borrowers. As the process is digitised, it requires less or limited physical paperwork.
“The increasing affinity of borrowers towards fintech for personal loans can be attributed to their distinctive features, enabled by technology,” Madhusudan Ekambaram, co-founder of Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, told Financial Express.
Here are some key points to consider while taking an instant loan from a fintech