How to avail discount on Apple Watch Series 8 using HDFC Bank credit card

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini HDFC Bank credit card holders can get 5 percent cashback up to Rs 6,000 on qualifying purchases of above Rs 54,900.

Apple recently unveiled its new lineup of products at its September event. Along with the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Cupertino Park-based tech giant also launched three new models of its smartwatch series – the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and the Apple Watch SE. While prices start from Rs 45,900 for the Watch Series 8, customers of HDFC Bank credit cards can bag a deal at a cheaper price.

Apple has announced a cashback offer in partnership with HDFC Bank. HDFC Bank credit card holders can get 5 percent cashback up to Rs 6,000 on qualifying purchases of above Rs 54,900 when shopping from Apple.

Apple Watch SE is available for a price of Rs 29,900 and thus not qualifying for the cashback scheme. The 41-mm non-cellular Watch Series 8 costs Rs 45,900 and is not qualified for instant cashback either. Customers can choose to opt for the cellular variant of the Watch Series 8, which starts from Rs 55,900 and will cost Rs 49,900 after the cashback discount. The discount is also applicable on the 49-mm Apple Watch Ultra.

Customers can get the discount by visiting the Apple India store and using their HDFC Bank credit card when making payments. The instant cashback offer is also available throughout the Apple India store, allowing customers to get up to Rs 6,000 off on their purchases of iPhones, iPads, Macs and more.

Apple Watch Series 8 ships with an LTPO OLED retina display with 1,000 nits peak brightness. The new screen comes with increased crack resistance along with health-oriented features like a third-generation optical heart sensor, ECG, blood oxygen sensor, temperature sensor, Fall Detection and Crash Detection with watchOS 9.