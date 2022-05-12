Annual salary hikes to be around 8.13% this year, states TeamLease Services report

The median salary increment this year is likely to be around 8.13 percent as the country recovered from the after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions, stated the Jobs and Salary Primer Report for FY2022 by TeamLease.

According to the report, unlike the last two years, this year most of the job roles from across sectors have been considered for a salary hike. However, the increments will be moderate.

'The Jobs and Salaries Primer' is an annual report from TeamLease Services that has taken into consideration the salary payouts of over 2,63,000 candidates across 17 sectors and nine cities.

Of the 17 sectors reviewed in this report, 14 have indicated a single digit hike and the median salary increment will be around 8.13 percent. While the increments are yet to reach the double digit hikes, it is heartening to see that the phase of salary de-growth and stagnation that has been hovering across the job market in the last two years is nearing its end.

From a geographic perspective, among the cities, the top paying (increments of 12 percent and above) are Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, according to the report. The top paymasters (greater than 10 percent salary growth) include e-commerce and tech startups, healthcare and allied industries, IT and knowledge services, it stated.

While sectors such as agriculture and agrochemicals, automobile and allied, banking, financial services and insurance, BPO and IT enabled services, construction and real estate, educational services, fast moving consumer durables, fast moving consumer goods, hospitality, industrial manufacturing and allied, media and entertainment, power and energy, retail and telecommunication have doled out increment below 10 percent, the report added.

The revival coupled with the growing appetite for roles across profiles and sectors indicate that the modest approach will soon taper off and push the increments to reach the pre-COVID level, TeamLease Services Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Rituparna Chakraborty said.

The report also found that there is a growing interest from India Inc towards Hot and Upcoming jobs (cutting-edge, new-age roles that keep businesses ahead of the curve), she pointed out. "While in 2020-21 only five out of the 17 sectors had created Hot Job roles, however, in FY22 close to nine sectors had created cutting edge or new-age roles," she added.

The report further revealed that while conservatism is the underlying theme, employers are not shying away from rewarding skills, especially niche skills. Employers continue to place a premium on super-specialised job roles and the demand for this job category continues to rise, it said, adding that the growth rates in the category have inched up between 11 percent and 12 percent this year.