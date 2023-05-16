Anand Rathi Wealth's Deputy CEO shares investment options for Gen Z

It is crucial for the younger generation to start investing early to secure their financial future, especially in today's fast-paced world. Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth, shared some valuable insights on CNBC-TV18 about investing options most suited for Gen Z.

Gen Z, the digital-savvy cohort born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, possesses a unique perspective on investments.

According to Feroze Azeez, Gen Z shows less interest in traditional investment options and tends to explore alternative avenues such as cryptocurrencies. While this demonstrates their innovative mindset, it is essential to approach these alternatives with caution due to their inherent volatility.

“Young people are okay with some uncertainty and they like excitement. Crypto is an investment alternative that give this excitement on a day in and day out basis. Mutual fund, on the other hand, is definitely one of the most boring long term investment for them," Azeez told CNBC-TV18.

ALSO READ | Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park

However, Azeez thinks that goal-based investing is a prudent strategy for Gen Z to achieve their financial objectives.

"Based on the availability of funds, they can opt for either lump sum investments or Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). SIPs allow for regular investments, enabling disciplined wealth creation over time. They can increase the SIP amount each year to expedite the goal achievement process," he added.

By harnessing the power of compounding, Gen Z can reach their financial goals faster.

Watch accompanying video for more