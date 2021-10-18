Amid falling fixed deposit rates, this NBFC offers up to 7.75% FD rates

Amid a sharp fall in bank fixed deposits (FDs) rates, corporate FDs are grabbing investor attention for better returns. Several non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) offer the option of opening FDs and interest rates on these deposits are higher than that of commercial bank FDs. A prime example of such an FD is one offered by Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (Shriram City).

Recently, Shriram City has witnessed robust retail FD growth. Presently, the lender said it collects approximately Rs 250 crore to 300 crore of fixed deposits per month through various channels.

The NBFC claims to offer FD at an interest rate of up to 7.75 percent. It also provides an additional 0.30 percent concession to senior citizen depositors. Customers that renew their FDs get a benefit of an additional rate of interest of 0.25 percent, the NBFC said.

Carrying a futuristic vision, the company said it has been recently promoting FD through the online channel which has witnessed a substantial increase in the proportion of FD growth. The company said it offers an online process through which the customers can book the FD in 4 steps.

Further, the company said it ensures safety and security with the highest credit rating by ICRA with MAA+.

It’s important to note here that in the case of corporate FDs , the returns depend on the profits posted by the companies. Hence, investors are asked to go for companies that have a higher credit rating and have an operationally efficient business model as these deposits are considered relatively riskier.

Here are the interest rates offered by Shriram City on various tenors on deposits less than Rs 5 crore:

Non-Cumulative Deposit Cumulative Deposit Period (months) Monthly % P.A Quarterly % P.A Half-yearly % P.A Yearly % P.A Effective Yield % P.A Rate (P.A at Monthly rests) Maturity value for Rs 5,000/- 12 6.31 6.35 6.4 6.5 6.5 6.31 5,325 15 6.54 6.58 6.64 6.75 6.8 6.54 5,425 24 6.54 6.58 6.64 6.75 6.97 6.54 5,695 30 7.25 7.3 7.37 7.5 7.93 7.25 5,990 36 7.25 7.3 7.37 7.5 8.08 7.25 6,210 45 7.34 7.39 7.46 7.6 8.43 7.34 6,580 48 7.34 7.39 7.46 7.6 8.51 7.34 6,700 60 7.48 7.53 7.6 7.75 9.05 7.48 7,260

Fixed deposits or FDs remain a popular choice of investment among conservative investors who seek regular income with a safety net. Interest rates falling to all-time lows in the current period, however, have become a sore point for FD investors.

Given the soft interest regime, investors can look for alternatives in form of corporate FDs, experts opine.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.