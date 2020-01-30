Personal Finance
Amfi signs Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni for mutual funds campaign
Updated : January 30, 2020 06:18 PM IST
Currently, there are 44-players in the mutual fund industry, which manages assets to the tune of over Rs 26 lakh crore.
Longer-term approach be it, in cricketing career or in mutual fund investments can deliver rich dividends be it for cricketers or investors, alike, says Nilesh Shah of Amfi
Amfi chief executive N S Venkatesh said this is the right time to take the conversation with retail investors across the country to the next level by engaging the cricketing icons.
