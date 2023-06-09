Inflows into debt mutual funds see sharp decline — overnight funds witness highest outflow

Ultra-short duration, low duration and money market funds witnessed inflows. Credit-risk funds witnessed outflows for the second month at Rs 289 crore in May.

The inflows into debt mutual funds declined to Rs 45,959 crore in May, significantly lowered when compared to Rs 1.06 lakh crore inflows in April. Heavy net inflows worth Rs 45,234 crore was seen in short-term liquid funds, however, overnight fund saw outflows of Rs 18,910 crore. This shows institutional money continued to flow into the liquid fund category, while the category which witnessed the highest net outflow was the overnight fund category.

Ultra-short duration, low duration and money market funds, on the other hand, witnessed inflows. Credit-risk funds witnessed outflows for the second month at Rs 289 crore in May. These schemes had recorded outflows of Rs 356 crore in April.

"With the expectation that the interest rate hike cycle is at its fag end and the rate cut would be gradual and after a pause, investors continue to gravitate towards categories with short to medium duration profile such as – ultrashort, low duration, money market, short duration and medium duration," said Melvyn Santarita, Analyst - Manager Research at Morningstar India.

"Given the uncertainty over the timing of the rate cuts, investors preferred to stay away from categories exposed to higher interest rate risks," he said.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on the repo rate as well as its policy stance on Thursday. Although inflation still remains higher than the tolerance level, it has decreased over the past few months, allowing the RBI to maintain its stance. Currently, the repo rate stands at 6.5 percent. This is the second incidence when the RBI paused the rate.

Before hitting the pause button for the second time, the central bank has raised the repo rate cumulatively by 250 basis points since the beginning of the rate hike cycle in May 2022.

Even though, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that this is just a pause and not a pivot yet, debt mutual funds managers seek this as an opportunity to invest in longer-duration bond funds . Long-duration funds offer higher returns in a rate-cut cycle.

“We reiterate our views that investors should go as long as possible depending on risk appetite. Existing carry despite the recent fall in yield continues to remain attractive and should not be missed out. Medium to Long Duration funds may be a preferred investment option for investors,” said Marzban Irani, CIO at Debt, LIC Mutual Fund, in an earlier conversation with CNBC-TV18.

This may be because of the new Finance Bill rules on taxation. Debt investments till March 31, enjoyed the earlier favourable taxation regime. The Finance Bill, however, now classifies capital gains arising from debt mutual funds as only short-term capital gains. This means investment in mutual funds where not more than 35 percent is invested in equity shares of an Indian company (which is debt funds) will be deemed as short-term capital gains.