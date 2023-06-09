Inflows into debt mutual funds see sharp decline — overnight funds witness highest outflow

Ultra-short duration, low duration and money market funds witnessed inflows. Credit-risk funds witnessed outflows for the second month at Rs 289 crore in May.

The inflows into debt mutual funds declined to Rs 45,959 crore in May, significantly lowered when compared to Rs 1.06 lakh crore inflows in April. Heavy net inflows worth Rs 45,234 crore was seen in short-term liquid funds, however, overnight fund saw outflows of Rs 18,910 crore. This shows institutional money continued to flow into the liquid fund category, while the category which witnessed the highest net outflow was the overnight fund category.

Live Tv

Loading...

Ultra-short duration, low duration and money market funds, on the other hand, witnessed inflows. Credit-risk funds witnessed outflows for the second month at Rs 289 crore in May. These schemes had recorded outflows of Rs 356 crore in April.