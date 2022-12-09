AMFI data to be released today — Watch this space to know how mutual funds fared in November

Mutual Fund folios have been continuously crossing the highest ever milestone since the last two months. This indicates a healthier and disciplined investment habit and systematic mode of investment by small investors. Stay tuned to see the performance in November

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) will release the date for the month of November today. You can stay tuned to this space to get the updates as soon as the data is out. In October, the equity mutual funds inflows dropped month on month to Rs 9,390 in October. All equity mutual fund categories saw net inflows except the dividend yield funds that saw net outflows.

Flexi cap funds and large cap funds accumulated the highest inflows.

In case of debt schemes, the outflow dropped sharply in October to Rs 2,817 crore from Rs 65,372 crore in September. Index fund net flows were Rs 5,075 crore, and other ETFs recorded Rs 4,845 crore of net flows. The other schemes category saw positive inflows in all 10 months of this calendar year, with Rs 139,237 crore of net flows.

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contribution crossed 13,000 crore mark. October monthly data showed SIP contribution of Rs 13,041 crore compared to Rs 12,976 crore.

Mutual Fund folios have been continuously crossing the highest ever milestone since the last two months. This indicates a healthier and disciplined investment habit and systematic mode of investment by small investors.