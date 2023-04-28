homepersonal finance NewsAMFI advisory against linking distributor training programmes to achieve SIP sales targets

AMFI advisory against linking distributor training programmes to achieve SIP sales targets

AMFI advisory against linking distributor training programmes to achieve SIP sales targets
2 Min(s) Read

By Shloka Badkar  Apr 28, 2023 1:43:40 PM IST (Published)

"Further, asset management companies (AMCs) who already have launched (or propose to launch) any special SIP drive under regular plan, wherein the MFDs are incentivised by way of training programs are requested to withdraw such incentive programs forthwith and send a confirmation to AMFI," said AMFI's CEO NS Venkatesh in a letter.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday issued an advisory to members against the practice of conducting training programmes for mutual fund distributors (MFDs) in order to achieve sales targets on systematic investment plans (SIPs)

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The chief executive officer of AMFI, NS Venkatesh, in a letter stated there were concerns among the AMFI board members if the training programmes were in line with the SEBI regulations. AMFI then examined the matter and came to a conclusion that asset management companies were advised against incentivising the MFDs by linking the training programmes to achieving SIP sales targets.
"Further,  asset management companies (AMCs) who already have launched (or propose to launch) any special SIP drive under regular plan, wherein the MFDs are incentivised by way of training programs are requested to withdraw such incentive programs forthwith and send a confirmation to AMFI," the letter stated.
What are the SEBI regulations?
Venkatesh mentioned the following regulations from the SEBI circular in his letter:
Also Read: Value and contra funds thrive in choppy markets: Fisdom view
  • All expenses related to schemes, including the distributor's commission, by whatever name and whatever manner of payment, is to be paid from the scheme only within the regulatory limits and not from the asset management company's (AMC) books, or its associate, trustee, sponsor or any other equity via any route.
  • The AMCs should adopt a full trail model of commission for all schemes, sans payment of any upfront commission or trail commission, in cash or kind, via any route.
  • ·"Upfronting of trail commission is allowed only in case of inflows through SIPs. In respect of inflows through SIPs, a carve out has been considered only for new investors to the mutual funds industry (to be identified based on PAN). The upfronting of trail commissions, based on SIP inflows shall be up to 1 percent payable yearly in advance, for a maximum period of three years," the letter stated.
  • The training programmes that are held for distributors should not be misused to give any reward or incentive to the distributors.
    • Also Read: Income Tax Department releases offline ITR 1, ITR 4 forms: Know who should use it and other key details
    (Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    AMFISIP