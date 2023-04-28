AMFI advisory against linking distributor training programmes to achieve SIP sales targets

"Further, asset management companies (AMCs) who already have launched (or propose to launch) any special SIP drive under regular plan, wherein the MFDs are incentivised by way of training programs are requested to withdraw such incentive programs forthwith and send a confirmation to AMFI," said AMFI's CEO NS Venkatesh in a letter.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday issued an advisory to members against the practice of conducting training programmes for mutual fund distributors (MFDs) in order to achieve sales targets on systematic investment plans (SIPs)

The chief executive officer of AMFI, NS Venkatesh, in a letter stated there were concerns among the AMFI board members if the training programmes were in line with the SEBI regulations. AMFI then examined the matter and came to a conclusion that asset management companies were advised against incentivising the MFDs by linking the training programmes to achieving SIP sales targets.

"Further, asset management companies (AMCs) who already have launched (or propose to launch) any special SIP drive under regular plan, wherein the MFDs are incentivised by way of training programs are requested to withdraw such incentive programs forthwith and send a confirmation to AMFI," the letter stated.

What are the SEBI regulations?

Venkatesh mentioned the following regulations from the SEBI circular in his letter:

All expenses related to schemes, including the distributor's commission, by whatever name and whatever manner of payment, is to be paid from the scheme only within the regulatory limits and not from the asset management company's (AMC) books, or its associate, trustee, sponsor or any other equity via any route.

The AMCs should adopt a full trail model of commission for all schemes, sans payment of any upfront commission or trail commission, in cash or kind, via any route.

·"Upfronting of trail commission is allowed only in case of inflows through SIPs. In respect of inflows through SIPs, a carve out has been considered only for new investors to the mutual funds industry (to be identified based on PAN). The upfronting of trail commissions, based on SIP inflows shall be up to 1 percent payable yearly in advance, for a maximum period of three years," the letter stated.

The training programmes that are held for distributors should not be misused to give any reward or incentive to the distributors.