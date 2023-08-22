Ambit of gold hallmarking likely to increase to 344 districts; India to give nod for 56 new districts soon

The ambit of gold hallmarking is likely to increase to 56 more districts across 17 states, which will take the number to 344 districts from the current number of 288. Government sources have indicated that the Union Government is likely to approve the decision to add more districts, in the next few days.

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) convened a meeting last week on August 17, to discuss the plan of implementation. The meeting comprised of jewellers, bullion associations along with other relevant stakeholders.

Centre aims to eventually include all districts across India within ambit of hallmarking. Hallmarking is the accurate determination & record of proportionate content of a metal in precious articles, and is used as a guarantee of metal purity and fineness for gold and silver in India.

The hallmarking scheme of the BIS aims to protect the general public against adulteration as well as obligate manufacturers to maintain legal standards of fineness of gold and silver. The scheme also aims to check irregularities in quality of gold and silver and increase India's export competitiveness.

The HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) mandate for gold jewellery has already kicked in from 1st April this year. In March this year, Director General of the BIS, Pramod Kumar Tiwari had told CNBC-TV18 that the possibility to bring gold bullion under compulsory certification was under active consideration with an aim to improve quality.

He had also said that the government may bring in a mandate to imprint or emboss the weight of the gold being sold in the retail market. With old hallmarked gold jewellery already present in large numbers with the general public, BIS had clarified that they won't be impacted as HUID is valid only for sellers and not common consumers.