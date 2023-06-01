Allahabad HC provides relief to NRIs in Income Tax notice case during COVID-19

Numerous cases have emerged where income tax (IT) authorities, under Section 148A, issued notices and orders to non-resident Indians for not filing income tax returns in India.

In what could bring respite to NRIs who were stranded in India during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and faced income tax notices for non or under-reporting of income, the Allahabad High Court recently quashed one such notice. The court stated that "the petitioner, who was otherwise entitled to an opportunity of personal hearing, especially in view of the specific request made, has a genuine grievance."

In the context of the ongoing reassessment proceedings, the court added addressing the NRI's grievances may be remedied at the current stage rather than subjecting petitioners to appeal proceedings.

Therefore, there would be no purpose in keeping the present petition pending or calling for a counter affidavit at this stage. By virtue of the provisions of Section 148A(b) of the Act, read with the Central Board of Direct Taxes circular dated August 22, 2022, it would be fair and just to grant the petitioner the opportunity of a personal hearing in light of their earlier request.

Given this, the court disposed of the petition and set aside the order.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the IT authorities have used artificial intelligence to gather data and issue notices citing a lack of compliance with filing returns.

However, NRIs claim that they have received notices even though they were no longer required to file returns due to a substantial part of their income being earned or accrued outside of India. Accordingly, the income attributable to India is below the threshold limit, and there is no requirement to file an income tax return.

Section 148A of the IT Act deals with conducting inquiries and providing opportunities before issuing a notice. As per the law, the assessing officer must provide an opportunity of being heard by the assessee by serving a show cause notice before issuing a Section 148A notice.

The Assessing Officer must consider the assessee's reply and decide, based on the material available on record, including the reply, whether it is appropriate to issue a notice by passing an order.

The problem arises when notices under Section 148A are issued to these individuals, and the proceedings are concluded without following the principles of natural justice. In many such cases, individuals may hold non-resident external accounts, popularly known as NRE accounts.

When these accounts are scrutinised, there could be various details provided by these individuals to justify that the income is not taxable in India . However, in cases where a proper explanation is not gathered due to voluminous data, it becomes imperative to follow the principles of natural justice, especially in terms of granting an opportunity for a personal hearing, claim a few NRIs CNBC-TV18 spoke to, but who refused to be named.

Noting this, in one such case, a writ petition was filed at the Allahabad High Court where the principles of natural justice were not followed, and the personal hearing was not granted before passing the final order. The court has held that the principles of natural justice must be followed while concluding the proceedings under Section 148A.

The proceedings cannot proceed for reassessment under Section 148/147 of the IT Act unless the statutory provisions, granting a personal hearing, are followed. There have been instances where many such proceedings are concluded due to the time restriction of March 31 and the due dates.

"For concluding proceedings under Section 148A, essential statutory ingredients related to the issuance of the notice, conclusion of the proceedings, and offering an opportunity for a personal hearing are followed," said Abhishek Rastogi, who argued before Allahabad High Court.

The Rastogi Chambers founder added, 'In case any of the essential conditions are not fulfilled, the proceedings are bound to cross the test of constitutional validity under Article 226 of the Indian Constitution."

This order could now set a precedent and help several income tax payees who have not been granted the appropriate opportunity, and only a mechanical process of recording replies has been followed, Rastogi said.