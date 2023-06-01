Allahabad HC provides relief to NRIs in Income Tax notice case during COVID-19

Numerous cases have emerged where income tax (IT) authorities, under Section 148A, issued notices and orders to non-resident Indians for not filing income tax returns in India.

In what could bring respite to NRIs who were stranded in India during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and faced income tax notices for non or under-reporting of income, the Allahabad High Court recently quashed one such notice. The court stated that "the petitioner, who was otherwise entitled to an opportunity of personal hearing, especially in view of the specific request made, has a genuine grievance."

In the context of the ongoing reassessment proceedings, the court added addressing the NRI's grievances may be remedied at the current stage rather than subjecting petitioners to appeal proceedings.

Therefore, there would be no purpose in keeping the present petition pending or calling for a counter affidavit at this stage. By virtue of the provisions of Section 148A(b) of the Act, read with the Central Board of Direct Taxes circular dated August 22, 2022, it would be fair and just to grant the petitioner the opportunity of a personal hearing in light of their earlier request.