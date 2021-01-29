Personal Finance All you need to know about tax deductions under Section 80D Updated : January 29, 2021 05:50 PM IST Apart from exposing the exorbitant cost of medical treatment in India, the COVID-19 pandemic also underscored the importance of having a health insurance policy. This pandemic taught us a lesson that we should always be ready to grapple with any medical exigency. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply