All you need to know about mutual funds last week

Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report released on Monday showed that 759,000 Indians have wealth over $ 1 million, up from 725,000 millionaires in 2018.
In a welcome news for the economy, India moved from 77th to 63rd position in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings.
A SPIVA report shows that over the one year period ending June 28, 2019, 76.67 percent of Indian equity largecap funds and 80.95 percent of Indian Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) Funds underperformed compared to their respective benchmarks.
