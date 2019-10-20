Personal Finance
All you need to know about mutual funds last week
Updated : October 20, 2019 12:38 PM IST
At least a few data points coming out of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) supports that retail investors are sticking to their investment plan.
The systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution has increased to Rs 49,361 crore in the first six months of this financial year, up 11 percent from the previous year.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has accepted AMFI’s graded exit load recommendations for redemptions in liquid funds.
