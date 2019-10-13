All you need to know about mutual funds last week

Underperformance due to poor timing is greater in load funds and funds with relatively large risk-adjusted returns.The culprit is our tendency to chase returns. We buy a fund after it has delivered good returns and sell after it delivers bad returns, precisely the behaviour we should avoid. This is what leads to a behaviour gap in our returns.
The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of Essel Mutual Fund by BAC Acquisitions Pvt Ltd. In a statement, the CCI stated that it has given approval for the acquisition under the 'green channel' route. BAC is a private company founded by Sachin Bansal.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has announced the appointment of Gopalaraman Padmanabhan as an independent director on the board of Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee Private Limited, with effect from October 7, 2019.
