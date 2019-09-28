All you need to know about mutual funds last week

Allocating a percentage of your portfolio to an alternate asset like gold is one of those rare things that your fixed deposit loving parents and a financial advisor would both agree upon.
Digital Gold is like physical gold, but without the worry about purity, making charges, safe storage or ease of selling. In our recent blog, we highlighted how a portfolio having a combination of gold and equity gives highly superior risk-adjusted returns as compared to an all-equity portfolio.
Let’s look at a portfolio that is 50 percent gold and 50 percent Nifty 50 at all times:
From 1990 Monthly Gold Nifty50 50% Gold – 50% Nifty 50 Return 10.7 percent 15.6 percent 13.1 percent StdDev 15.9 percent 27.2 percent 15.8 percent Return / StdDev 0.67 0.57 0.83
Max DrawDown -25 percent -55 percent -27 percent
The risk-adjusted return of a 50-50 portfolio is 0.83 compared to only 0.57 for Nifty 50. This is driven by the low correlation of Gold and Nifty 50 which over the last 29 years has been 0.3 percent. And also by the fact that gold outperforms exactly when you need it to - i.e when the equity markets are tanking.
to portfolio construction since the start. In positive news, the choice of We have been proponents of index first approach index funds available to Indian investors continues to increase. Axis Mutual Fund has launched an NFO for Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund. This NFO will be open for subscription until 11th October. You can find NFOs on Kuvera here. for the next six months, with withdrawal limits for customers capped at Rs 10,000 (increased from Rs 1,000) due to irregularities in lending. The board of the PMC Bank was superseded and the central Bank nominated an administrator for the Bank. RBI specified that the steps were necessary on account of major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and systems of the bank and wrong or under-reporting of its exposures under various off-site surveillance reports. Prior to this, RBI has taken similar steps with co-operative banks like Mumbai-based Kapol Cooperative Bank, CKP Cooperative Bank, among others. PMC Bank has been put under regulatory curbs by the RBI through his holding companies, MPCL and YCPL. Kapoor family’s holding in the Yes Bank now stands at 5.58 percent. The proceeds from the 2.3 percent stake sale though Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd was “solely utilised to prepay a substantial portion of outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of MCPL subscribed by various schemes of Rana Kapoor has sold part of his stake in Yes Bank Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company,” as per a release by the company. The sale proceeds of 1.8% stake by Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd will be utilized to prepay entire (100%) balance outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of YCPL subscribed by various schemes of Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India).
Index Returns
Index 1W 1Y 3Y NIFTY 50 2.1% 4.9% 9.8% NIFTY NEXT 50 1.5% 0.7% 6.3% S&P BSE SENSEX 2.1% 6.9% 11.2% S&P BSE SmallCap 1.0% -10.7% 1.1% S&P BSE MidCap 1.0% -4.9% 2.4% NASDAQ 100 -1.8% 0.7% 16.4% S&P 500 -1.0% 1.6% 11.1% Source: BSE / NSE
Top 5 best performing funds Source: Kuvera.in
Top 5 worst performing funds Source: Kuvera.in
What Investors BoughtWe saw the most inflows in these 5 Funds – Source: Kuvera.in
What Investors SoldWe saw the most outflows in these 5 Funds – Source: Kuvera.in Movers & Shakers 1/ has announced that Kanu H Doshi and S C Tripathi have resigned from their posts as an Independent Directors on the Board of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited. Mahadevan Veeramony has been appointed in their stead. Reliance Mutual Fund 2/ has appointed Pyari Menon as the fund manager of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund Franklin India Feeder Franklin US Opportunities Fund and Franklin India Feeder Franklin European Growth Fund. Srikesh Nair will cease to be the fund manager of these schemes. 3/ has announced that U R Bhat has ceased to be an Independent Director of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited. Edelweiss Mutual Fund Quote of the week:Labour was the first price, the original purchase-money that was paid for all things. It was not by gold or by silver, but by labour, that all wealth of the world was originally purchased: Adam Smith Gaurav Rastogi is the CEO of Kuvera.in: India’s first completely free Direct Mutual Fund investing platform.