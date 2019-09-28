All you need to know about mutual funds last week

Allocating a percentage of your portfolio to an alternate asset like gold is one of those rare things that your fixed deposit loving parents and a financial advisor would both agree upon.

Digital Gold is like physical gold, but without the worry about purity, making charges, safe storage or ease of selling. In our recent blog, we highlighted how a portfolio having a combination of gold and equity gives highly superior risk-adjusted returns as compared to an all-equity portfolio.

Let’s look at a portfolio that is 50 percent gold and 50 percent Nifty 50 at all times:

Max DrawDown -25 percent -55 percent -27 percent

The risk-adjusted return of a 50-50 portfolio is 0.83 compared to only 0.57 for Nifty 50. This is driven by the low correlation of Gold and Nifty 50 which over the last 29 years has been 0.3 percent. And also by the fact that gold outperforms exactly when you need it to - i.e when the equity markets are tanking.

We have been proponents of index first approach to portfolio construction since the start. In positive news, the choice of index funds available to Indian investors continues to increase. Axis Mutual Fund has launched an NFO for Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund. This NFO will be open for subscription until 11th October. You can find NFOs on Kuvera here.

PMC Bank has been put under regulatory curbs by the RBI for the next six months, with withdrawal limits for customers capped at Rs 10,000 (increased from Rs 1,000) due to irregularities in lending. The board of the PMC Bank was superseded and the central Bank nominated an administrator for the Bank. RBI specified that the steps were necessary on account of major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and systems of the bank and wrong or under-reporting of its exposures under various off-site surveillance reports. Prior to this, RBI has taken similar steps with co-operative banks like Mumbai-based Kapol Cooperative Bank, CKP Cooperative Bank, among others.

Rana Kapoor has sold part of his stake in Yes Bank

Index Returns Index 1W 1Y 3Y NIFTY 50 2.1% 4.9% 9.8% NIFTY NEXT 50 1.5% 0.7% 6.3% S&P BSE SENSEX 2.1% 6.9% 11.2% S&P BSE SmallCap 1.0% -10.7% 1.1% S&P BSE MidCap 1.0% -4.9% 2.4% NASDAQ 100 -1.8% 0.7% 16.4% S&P 500 -1.0% 1.6% 11.1%

Movers & Shakers

1/ Reliance Mutual Fund has announced that Kanu H Doshi and S C Tripathi have resigned from their posts as an Independent Directors on the Board of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited. Mahadevan Veeramony has been appointed in their stead.

2/ Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has appointed Pyari Menon as the fund manager of Franklin India Feeder Franklin US Opportunities Fund and Franklin India Feeder Franklin European Growth Fund. Srikesh Nair will cease to be the fund manager of these schemes.

Quote of the week:Labour was the first price, the original purchase-money that was paid for all things. It was not by gold or by silver, but by labour, that all wealth of the world was originally purchased: Adam Smith