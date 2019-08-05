All you need to know about mutual funds last week

A drawdown is defined as: "A drawdown is a peak-to-trough decline during a specific period for an investment." For example, the Nifty 50 went from 12,088 to 10,980 since early June or a Drawdown of 10 percent. The markets are almost always in a drawdown. Only 6 percent of trading days since 1990 produced new market highs i.e for 94 percent of trading days the market was in a drawdown. The average drawdown for NIFTY 50 over the past 29 years has been -18%!!

The chart below shows how much the Nifty index was down on that date from the last all-time high. Spend some time in understanding it properly.

So what about a -10 percent drawdown.

Nifty 50 has been in a -10 percent or worse drawdown in 59 percent of the trading days since 1990.

Read the above sentence again.

How about 1-years return after a -10 percent or worse drawdown? There is a 68 percent chance that the 1-year return after a -10 percent drawdown will be positive. The average 1-year return observed over the past 30 years post a -10% or worse draw is 21%. Of course, your odds improve considerably the longer you are willing to hold equity index. Remember, invest for the long run.

If that sounds exciting, do know the downside too. The worst 1-year return observed post a -10 percent or worse draw is -50 percent!! You can still lose half of what is left. But, the best 1-year return observed post a -10 percent or worse draw is 312 percent.

What if the market sinks another 10 percent for a drawdown of 20 percent? 39 percent of the time Nifty has been in a -20 percent or worse draw since 1990. Avg 1-year return is 27 percent, and you can still lose 44 percent from there in the worst recorded case.

So, there you go. It is never as bad as it seems. The historical odds are good and the only requirement from the investor is to avoid the behaviour gap.

Top news headline

DSP Mutual Fund has marked down its investment in non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Coffee Day Natural Resources Pvt Ltd (CDNRPL) by half. In communication by the fund house, it was specified that DSP Credit Risk Funds exposure to NCDs of CDNRPL was Rs 69 crores as on July 29, 2019. The fund house also said that the exposure is secured by a pledge on the listed shares of CDEL and a land parcel.

As per a Finance Ministry Statement, the National Housing Bank (NHB) is infusing an additional ₹10,000 crore in NBFCs from Friday with a view to improving the flow of funds for housing loans. This would be in addition to two existing refinance schemes of the NHB.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports. On the other hand, Beijing has promised to respond if the US insists on additional tariffs on Chinese imports. Amidst the abrupt escalation of the trade war between the world’s largest economies stocks across nations were trading low during the week.

Index Weekly open Weekly close Change BSE Sensex 37,882.79 37,118.22 -2.02% Nifty 11,284.30 10,997.35 -2.54% S&P BSE SmallCap 13,060.34 12,496.35 -4.32% S&P BSE MidCap 13,856.19 13,546.92 -2.23%

Source- BSE/NSE







Name

Week

3Y

Category





ABSL Gold

3.30%

3.70%

Fund of Funds





Reliance Gold Saving

1.90%

3.00%

Fund of Funds





Kotak Gold

1.90%

3.50%

Fund of Funds





Quantum Gold Saving

1.90%

3.20%

Fund of Funds





IDBI Gold

1.70%

1.80%

Fund of Funds







Source – Kuvera.in







Name

Week

3Y

Category





HSBC Infrastructure

-5.40%

-4.00%

Sectoral





IPRU India Opp

-5.30%

NA

Sectoral





Reliance Tax Saver

-5.10%

2.30%

ELSS





Canara Robeco Small Cap

-5.00%

-8.90%

Small Cap





DSP World Mining

-4.80%

8.10%

Fund of Funds







Source – Kuvera.in

What investors bought

Source – Kuvera.in

What investors sold

Source – Kuvera.in

Movers & Shakers

1) SBI Mutual Fund has appointed Milind Agrawal (Equity Research Analyst) as Fund Manager of SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund.

2) G Narayanan and Jaideep Singh have been appointed as Independent Directors on the board of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited.

3) Sandip Ghose has been appointed as Independent Director on the board of Motilal Oswal Trustee Company Limited.

4) Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has appointed Balasubramanian (Chief Executive Officer) as Managing Director of the AMC.

You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.

— Peter Lynch